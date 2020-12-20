OU football: Oklahoma, Florida to meet in Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma will return to AT&T Stadium for its bowl game.
The Sooners, who moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings after winning Saturday's Big 12 championship game, will face No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, on ESPN.
OU (8-2) hasn't played in the Cotton Bowl since a 2012 loss to Texas A&M. And while the Sooners missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016, they extended their streak of making a New Years 6 bowl to six years.
Florida (8-3) is coming off of a Southeastern Conference championship game loss to top-ranked Alabama. The Sooners and Gators last met in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game.
This is a developing story.