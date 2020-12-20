You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma, Florida to meet in Cotton Bowl

  • 1 min to read
Big 12 Championship Football

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws against Iowa State during the first half of the Big 12 championship game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

 AP Photo / Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma will return to AT&T Stadium for its bowl game.

The Sooners, who moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings after winning Saturday's Big 12 championship game, will face No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, on ESPN.

OU (8-2) hasn't played in the Cotton Bowl since a 2012 loss to Texas A&M. And while the Sooners missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016, they extended their streak of making a New Years 6 bowl to six years.

Florida (8-3) is coming off of a Southeastern Conference championship game loss to top-ranked Alabama. The Sooners and Gators last met in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game.

This is a developing story.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

