OU football: Oklahoma hires Joe Jon Finley as associate head coach for offense

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will replace departing assistant Shane Beamer with former Oklahoma and NFL tight end Joe Jon Finley, the program announced Tuesday.
Finley joins the Sooners staff as associate head coach for offense, coaching tight ends and H-backs and assisting with special teams.
"We're excited to welcome Joe Jon and his family back to Norman," said Riley in a statement. "He obviously had a great playing career and has established himself as one of the top tight end coaches in the country. He's had great experience working for several tremendous programs and I know he's going to bring a lot to ours. We're thrilled to welcome him back and can't wait for him to get started."
Since winning three Big 12 championships with the Sooners from 2004-07, Finley enjoyed stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers from 2008-12.
Finley began his college coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at OU following his final NFL season. He earned his first full-time tight ends coaching role in 2016 at Missouri, went to Texas A&M in 2019 and Ole Miss in 2020.
"Oklahoma's my alma mater, it's where I met my wife and where I started my coaching career, so obviously it's a special place to my family," said Finley in a statement. "I look forward to working with great coaches, great players and great support from Sooner Nation. I can't thank [athletics director] Joe Castiglione and coach Riley enough for bringing me back home.”