OU leads its all-time series against Iowa State 76-6-2 overall, 37-2-1 in Ames and 15-1 in Big 12 era.
13-0
OU has dominated its series against Iowa State, but it actually lost its first meeting with the Cyclones. The Sooners fell 13-0 on Nov. 3, 1928, in Ames, which is the largest margin Iowa State has won by against OU.
63-0
OU’s largest margin of victory in the series came Oct. 26, 1946, when it stomped Iowa State 63-0 in Ames. The Sooners’ conference was still known as the Big 6 at the time.
1960
The last time Iowa State beat Oklahoma in Ames was Nov. 5, 1960 — one of just two home wins the Cyclones hold. The Sooners lost that matchup 10-6 after going unbeaten against the Cyclones since their last defeat in 1931.
32-10
The average score of an OU-Iowa State game is roughly 32-10, in favor of the Sooners. OU has scored 2,646 against the Cyclones and allowed 844 through 84 meetings.
23
OU’s longest winning streak against Iowa State was a 23-game stretch from 1937-59. Iowa State has never won three consecutive games against OU.
0-4
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has lost each of his four games against OU. He’s made the lopsided series interesting, however, with each loss settled by 10 points or less.
1998
The last time OU (1-1) met Iowa State without a winning record was Oct. 31, 1998. The Sooners were 2-5 entering that day’s contest, but it won 17-14 in Norman under then-coach John Blake.
91.7%
OU has won 91.7% of its games against Iowa State, which is the best winning percentage against one school (minimum 50 games) in the country. The next best mark is Oregon’s 51-3-4 advantage over Idaho.
