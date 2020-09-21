FOX and ESPN will wait until Saturday to determine the start time for Oklahoma's game at Iowa State on Oct. 3.
The No. 3 Sooners (1-0) and Cyclones (0-1) will either kick off at 11 a.m. on FOX or 6:30 p.m. on ABC. The time slot OU doesn’t receive will go to Texas' home against TCU on Oct. 3.
The Big 12 also announced Baylor at West Virginia will kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC, Oklahoma State at Kansas will be at 2:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN and Texas Tech at Kansas State will start at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
