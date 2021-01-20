Oklahoma's home football venue will be a part of the Topgolf Live Stadium Series this spring, the university announced on Wednesday.
From May 6-9, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will open its gates and provide Topgolf's driving-range style experience to guests, who will be able to purchase tickets for the event starting Jan. 28.
Topgolf Live mimics the experience found at the sport entertainment company's standalone locations, which allows guests to hit golf balls into various targets. The same will be offered at each Topgolf Live event, just with guests set up in designated tee boxes within the stadium's seating and targets positioned from 60 and 140 yards away on Owen Field.
Guests will be able to reserve tee times in one-hour increments, and OU will have healthy and safety protocols in place.
Temperature checks will be mandated for all guests entering the event area, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizers will be stationed throughout Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Golf clubs, tables and hitting bays will be disinfected between each reservation. Golf balls will also be washed after play and before re-use, according to a press release.
Other Topgolf Live Stadium Series locations include Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium (Feb. 11-14), Baylor's McLane Stadium (Feb. 25-28), Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (March 25-28), South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium (April 8-11), Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (April 22-25) and Tennessee's Neyland Stadium (May 20-23).
