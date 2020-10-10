DALLAS — Before Saturday, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger hadn't thrown an interception against Oklahoma inside the Cotton Bowl.
His last pass at the historic venue will be a pick to Oklahoma's Tre Brown, sealing a 53-45 win for the Sooners in four overtimes.
For the first time in three weeks, OU held on to a late lead. The Longhorns trailed by 14 points with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter.
Texas tied the game with just 14 seconds left in regulation, and a chaotic four-part overtime period unfolded.
OU and Texas traded touchdowns twice. The Sooners were poised to win the game on a chip-shot field after blocking Texas' Cameron Dicker's try in the third overtime. Gabe Brkic missed the 31-yarder, however, forcing OU's offense to go back out on the field.
Rattler found Drake Stoops for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth overtime and Ehlinger threw his interception to Brown on Texas' ensuing possession.
Next, OU is at TCU on Oct. 24.
