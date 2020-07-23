Oklahoma's football program didn't add any new positive COVID cases for a third consecutive week.
OU tested 96 players and none tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletics department announced Thursday.
OU reported last week all of its players that had tested positive for COVID recovered. And no active cases exist among its staff members.
The team has tested its players for COVID and reported the results each week since its voluntary summer workouts started July 1.
OU plans to be as aggressive with testing with its men's and women's basketball programs, which returned to campus this past Monday.
So far, OU is continuing with its offseason schedule as planned. The program is slated to open its 2020 football season with Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.
|Date tested
|Players tested
|Positive results
|Active cases
|Total Cases
|Recoveries
|July 1
|111
|7
|12
|14
|2
|July 8
|89
|0
|9
|14
|5
|July 15
|98
|0
|0
|14
|16
|July 22
|96
|0
|0
|14
|16
