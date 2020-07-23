Oklahoma Football

Members of the media walk on the field to view as work continues on renovations to the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.

 AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma's football program didn't add any new positive COVID cases for a third consecutive week.

OU tested 96 players and none tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletics department announced Thursday.

OU reported last week all of its players that had tested positive for COVID recovered. And no active cases exist among its staff members.

The team has tested its players for COVID and reported the results each week since its voluntary summer workouts started July 1.

OU plans to be as aggressive with testing with its men's and women's basketball programs, which returned to campus this past Monday.

So far, OU is continuing with its offseason schedule as planned. The program is slated to open its 2020 football season with Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.

Date tested Players testedPositive resultsActive casesTotal CasesRecoveries
July 1111712142
July 88909145
July 1598001416
July 2296001416

Joe Buettner is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. You can contact him at 405-366-3580 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com. Follow him on Twitter, @ByJoeBuettner.

