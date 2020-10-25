For the first time in nearly a month, Oklahoma made the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Sooners checked in at No. 24 after a second consecutive victory.
OU dropped out of the rankings following an Oct. 3 loss to Iowa State. The Sooners haven't lost since, beating Texas and TCU in their last two games.
OU is at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock. The game will air on FOX.
AP Top 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (52)
|6-0
|1539
|1
|2. Alabama (10)
|5-0
|1494
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1402
|5
|4. Notre Dame
|5-0
|1353
|3
|5. Georgia
|3-1
|1292
|4
|6. Oklahoma St.
|4-0
|1201
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|4-0
|1100
|9
|8. Texas A&M
|3-1
|1094
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|1-0
|950
|14
|10. Florida
|2-1
|933
|10
|11. BYU
|6-0
|906
|12
|12. Miami
|5-1
|888
|11
|13. Michigan
|1-0
|839
|18
|14. Oregon
|0-0
|784
|13
|15. North Carolina
|4-1
|758
|14
|16. Kansas St.
|4-1
|562
|20
|17. Indiana
|1-0
|466
|-
|18. Penn St.
|0-1
|443
|8
|19. Marshall
|5-0
|379
|22
|20. Coastal Carolina
|5-0
|282
|25
|21. Southern Cal
|0-0
|243
|24
|22. SMU
|5-1
|208
|16
|23. Iowa St.
|3-2
|205
|17
|24. Oklahoma
|3-2
|155
|-
|25. Boise St.
|1-0
|113
|-
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.
