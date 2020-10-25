Oklahoma TCU Football

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley shouts instructions to his player during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

For the first time in nearly a month, Oklahoma made the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Sooners checked in at No. 24 after a second consecutive victory.

OU dropped out of the rankings following an Oct. 3 loss to Iowa State. The Sooners haven't lost since, beating Texas and TCU in their last two games.

OU is at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock. The game will air on FOX.

AP Top 25

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Clemson (52)6-015391
2. Alabama (10)5-014942
3. Ohio St.1-014025
4. Notre Dame5-013533
5. Georgia3-112924
6. Oklahoma St.4-012016
7. Cincinnati4-011009
8. Texas A&M3-110947
9. Wisconsin1-095014
10. Florida2-193310
11. BYU6-090612
12. Miami5-188811
13. Michigan1-083918
14. Oregon0-078413
15. North Carolina4-175814
16. Kansas St.4-156220
17. Indiana1-0466-
18. Penn St.0-14438
19. Marshall5-037922
20. Coastal Carolina5-028225
21. Southern Cal0-024324
22. SMU5-120816
23. Iowa St.3-220517
24. Oklahoma3-2155-
25. Boise St.1-0113-

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

