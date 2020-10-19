A primetime game awaits Oklahoma and Texas Tech on Halloween.
The Big 12 Conference announced the Sooners' tilt with the Red Raiders will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
FOX will carry the television broadcast, while the Sooners can be heard locally on KRXO-FM 107.7.
Other Big 12 games slated for Oct. 31:
— Iowa State at Kansas, 11 a.m. on FS1
— Kansas State at West Virginia, 11 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
— TCU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
— Texas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. on FOX
