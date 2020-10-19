Horning: Even if they play, the Sooner football experience could be entirely different

OU's Delarrin Turner-Yell celebrates a big play during the Sooners' game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept 28, 2019, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

A primetime game awaits Oklahoma and Texas Tech on Halloween.

The Big 12 Conference announced the Sooners' tilt with the Red Raiders will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

FOX will carry the television broadcast, while the Sooners can be heard locally on KRXO-FM 107.7.

Other Big 12 games slated for Oct. 31:

— Iowa State at Kansas, 11 a.m. on FS1

— Kansas State at West Virginia, 11 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

— TCU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

— Texas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. on FOX

