OU quarterback Spencer Rattler runs with the ball during Bedlam, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma will get the Saturday prime-time treatment for the second straight week.

The No. 14 Sooners, scheduled to meet West Virginia next weekend, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Morgantown.

ABC, which also carried OU's 41-13 win in Bedlam, will air OU and West Virginia's game.

OU's prime-time spot marks their fourth nationally televised game of the season and third time receiving ABC's 6:30 time slot.

The Sooners also faced Iowa State at night on ABC and met Texas Tech in Lubbock at 7 p.m. on FOX.

