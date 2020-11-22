Oklahoma will get the Saturday prime-time treatment for the second straight week.
The No. 14 Sooners, scheduled to meet West Virginia next weekend, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Morgantown.
ABC, which also carried OU's 41-13 win in Bedlam, will air OU and West Virginia's game.
OU's prime-time spot marks their fourth nationally televised game of the season and third time receiving ABC's 6:30 time slot.
The Sooners also faced Iowa State at night on ABC and met Texas Tech in Lubbock at 7 p.m. on FOX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.