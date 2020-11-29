You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma's home tilt with Baylor set for prime time

  • 1 min to read
OU v Baylor Big 12 Championship

OU's Rhamondre Stevenson runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, during the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Barring another delay, Oklahoma will return to prime time when it hosts Baylor on Saturday.

The Sooners, who were off this past weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, will kick off at 7 p.m. against the Bears.

FOX will carry the broadcast.

OU last played on Nov. 21, hosting Oklahoma State and kicking off at 7 p.m. as well. The Sooners blew past the Cowboys for a 41-13 victory.

Lincoln Riley's program was scheduled to meet West Virginia the next Saturday (also at 7 p.m.), but a COVID-19 outbreak forced OU to call it off three days ahead of the contest in Morgantown.

OU (6-2) is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings and has won five consecutive outings since starting the season at 1-2.

The Bears (2-5) are coming off just their second win of the season, topping Kansas State 32-31 via a last-second field goal.

OU has won six consecutive meetings against Baylor since 2015, including the teams' clash in last year's Big 12 championship game.

