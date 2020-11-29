OU football: Oklahoma's home tilt with Baylor set for prime time

Barring another delay, Oklahoma will return to prime time when it hosts Baylor on Saturday.
The Sooners, who were off this past weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, will kick off at 7 p.m. against the Bears.
FOX will carry the broadcast.
OU last played on Nov. 21, hosting Oklahoma State and kicking off at 7 p.m. as well. The Sooners blew past the Cowboys for a 41-13 victory.
Lincoln Riley's program was scheduled to meet West Virginia the next Saturday (also at 7 p.m.), but a COVID-19 outbreak forced OU to call it off three days ahead of the contest in Morgantown.
OU (6-2) is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings and has won five consecutive outings since starting the season at 1-2.
The Bears (2-5) are coming off just their second win of the season, topping Kansas State 32-31 via a last-second field goal.
OU has won six consecutive meetings against Baylor since 2015, including the teams' clash in last year's Big 12 championship game.