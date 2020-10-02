OU football: Oklahoma's three keys to victory at Iowa State

Oklahoma will play away from Norman for the first time this season, facing Iowa State in Ames at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Sooners (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) and Cyclones (1-1, 1-0) enter their second Big 12 games on different notes. OU collapsed late against Kansas State last weekend, falling 38-35 to the Wildcats, while the Cyclones went on the road to beat TCU 37-34.
OU has won back-to-back games against Iowa State and hasn’t lost in Ames since Nov. 5, 1960.
Here are three keys to the game for the Sooners:
1. Establish the run
OU’s longest run against Kansas State came on the first play from scrimmage. Charleston Rambo went 21 yards for a first down, but after that, the Sooners rushing attack didn’t do much to take the pressure off quarterback Spencer Rattler. A better day from the offensive line might have helped, which faced a talented Kansas State defensive front.
Overall, OU has to run the ball better against Iowa State. OU coach Lincoln Riley thinks his current group can live up to OU’s standards, especially once Rhamondre Stevenson returns from suspension. That won't be this weekend, so the Sooner coach knows the likes of junior T.J. Pledger, true freshman Seth McGowan and redshirt freshman Marcus Major have to step up fast.
“I think it can be a very explosive, very deep room,” Riley said of his running backs. “A lot of that will be these old guys playing the best ball of their lives and these young guys really coming along and being what we think they can be.”
2. Eliminate the big plays
It’s a no-brainer one game after OU let Kansas State break off two plays that went for close to 80 yards each — the Sooners cannot break against Iowa State like they did against the Wildcats.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wasn’t disappointed with everything the Sooner defense did last Saturday. It was a handful of plays, though, that ultimately cost the Sooners, who were unable to combat the big plays with turnovers.
“I’ll say it this way, when you're hitting singles and you give up home runs,” Grinch said, “you got to hit a lot of singles.”
Chunk plays were a huge part to Iowa State's success against TCU last weekend. Breece Hall broke off a 75-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, as well as a 32-yard touchdown run to seal the game late in the fourth. Iowa State's Kene Nwangwu also had a 49-yard touchdown run against the Horned Frogs.
3. Stay focused
OU nearly fell to Iowa State after leading 35-14 last season but held on for a 42-41 victory. The Sooners didn’t have the same luck against Kansas State last Saturday, which they also led by 35-14 late in the third quarter.
The Sooners’ discipline has to be there for all 60 minutes, which linebacker DaShaun White didn’t think was there against the Wildcats.
“I think we were prepared to come into the game and play hard,” White said. “I don’t think we were prepared to come into the game to play hard for four quarters.”
Not maintaining focus all four quarters will be a recipe for disaster against a well-coached Cyclones team, which has been a difficult matchup for the Sooners each year of coach Matt Campbell’s tenure.
OU expects to bounce back from the defeat.
“I'm looking forward to definitely going in on the road and having a great game,” OU nickelback Brendan Radely-Hiles said. “Having a great, fun, discipline, poised game. I'm looking forward to the matchup. You have to come prepared when you go to Iowa State.”