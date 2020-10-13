Lincoln Riley confirmed junior offensive line Chris Murray is eligible after transferring from UCLA to OU during the offseason.
Riley said the program learned Murray, who sat OU's first four contest, won his appeal last Friday ahead of the Sooners' game against Texas. Murray attended the Red River showdown but was not dressed out on the sideline.
"It comes at a good time," Riley said. "You got a bye week, a chance to get him up to speed. But he's certainly a guy, based on what we've seen, I believe will have a chance to contribute for us this year."
Murray was a two-year starter for the Bruins and a former four-star recruit coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
He transferred to OU following the 2019 season, assisting a UCLA offense that rushed for 200 yards in five consecutive games for the first time since 1978.
SoonerScoop.com first reported the news last Saturday.
