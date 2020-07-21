A pair of Oklahoma offensive linemen are preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded by the Football Writers Association of America.
OU center Creed Humphrey and tackle Adrian Ealy made the Outland Trophy watch list, released on Tuesday. The honor is presented annually to college football's top interior lineman. Both offensive and defensive interior lineman are considered.
Humphrey, who hails from Shawnee, was a second-team All-America selection and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to college football's top center, last season. He was also the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and did not allow a sack in 799 plays.
Humphrey is joined on the list by Ealy, who is a redshirt junior. Ealy was a backup on OU's 2018 squad. He then emerged as the team's starting right tackle in 2019 and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors for his role.
Both Humphrey and Ealy will be integral to a veteran OU offensive line that will protect a new starting quarterback this season.
They will also be an essential piece to junior Kennedy Brooks' success this year. Brooks made the Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation's top running back.
