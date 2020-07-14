Red River rivals Oklahoma and Texas squared off twice in 2018 — once in the regular season and the other for the Big 12 championship. This year might yield another rivalry rematch in Arlington, Texas, for OU if it makes the Big 12 title game for a fourth consecutive season.
OU and Oklahoma State shape up to be two of the better teams in the conference, making a Bedlam rematch for the Big 12 championship all the more plausible.
The programs are scheduled to meet in October for the first time since 2004. And the Sooners will be coming off a grueling three-week stretch of Baylor (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 10) and at Iowa State (Oct. 17) leading up to Bedlam.
Oklahoma State won’t have it as rough but will be on the road for much of the month. The Cowboys are scheduled to play at TCU (Oct. 3), Iowa State (Oct. 10) and at Kansas (Oct. 17) before heading to Norman.
The programs enjoyed a 7 p.m. start and national television audience on FOX with last year’s meeting. The Sooners ultimately won the marquee game 34-16 on Nov. 30 in Stillwater.
Both teams figure to enter the 2020 season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. A primetime kickoff on a major television network is certainly in play again if the teams make it unscathed to Week 8.
• When: Week 8 | Oct. 24 (Time and TV, TBA)
• Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman
• All-time series: OU leads 89–18–7
A look at the Cowboys
• Overview: Coach Mike Gundy has spent much of the offseason in the national spotlight — it just hasn’t been for the talented team he returns.
Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard, among other players, feuded with Gundy after a photo surfaced of the coach wearing a One America News Network shirt. The media outlet pushed back on the summer’s Black Lives Matter movement, including one of its hosts calling it a “farce.”
“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted after seeing Gundy in the OAN shirt. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Hubbard apologized for the way he handled the situation online and Gundy later apologized as well.
The offseason started on a positive note with Hubbard and star receiver Tylan Wallace making the surprising decision to return for another year in Stillwater. Both were projected as 2020 NFL Draft picks.
The Cowboys also return quarterback Spencer Sanders, who struggled through his freshman campaign in 2019 but it might have just been Year 1 jitters for the highly touted high school prospect.
On defense, the Cowboys are loaded with returning starters, including Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez. Both Ogbongbemiga and Rodriguez surpassed 100 tackles last year. Kolby Harvell-Peel is also back after recording 71 tackles and five interceptions in 2019.
• Key returner: Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard returns to Oklahoma State as one of the nation's best running backs and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 2,094 yards last year to go with 21 rushing touchdowns.
Hubbard was held to 104 rushing yards against OU last season, which was his second-lowest single-game total of the year. Keeping Hubbard in check will still be a chore for the Sooner defense, which also will presumably have to account for a healthy Wallace and Sanders, who missed last year’s Bedlam game due to injury.
• Key departure: AJ Green. The Cowboys don’t lose much from last year’s squad. Green has been a staple, however, for the Oklahoma State secondary for three seasons. The defensive back accounted for 49 tackles last year, five passes defended and an interception, which went for a touchdown.
