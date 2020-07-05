OU football opponent outlook: Dave Aranda-led Baylor visits Oklahoma for Big 12 opener

Oklahoma’s conference slate begins in 2020 the way it ended last season.
Coming off a thrilling overtime Big 12 championship game, OU and Baylor will quickly meet again for a Week 5 clash in Norman.
The Bears emerged as a breakout team a year ago under coach Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-3 season and Sugar Bowl appearance. Rhule parlayed his rebuild of Baylor into the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. Dave Aranda, LSU's defensive coordinator of the last four years, takes his place.
Baylor is placing its faith in Aranda to pick up where Rhule left off, which might be asking a lot of a rookie head coach. 2019 Baylor stars such as defensive tackle James Lynch and receiver Denzel Mims are now on NFL rosters. And the COVID-19 pandemic surely hasn’t made Aranda's transition from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Waco, Texas, any easier.
The Bears are on much better ground, compared to three years ago when the program won only one game in Rhule’s first season as head coach.
It’s on Aranda to sustain the team's current success. The Bears will have their work cut out for them this season with a crowded Big 12 field.
• When: Week 5 | Oct. 3 (Time and TV, TBA)
• Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman
• All-time series: OU leads 27-3
A look at the Bears
• Overview: So, how good can Baylor be in 2020?
Having quarterback Charlie Brewer back for his senior season is a huge plus. All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Benard, who was the team's 2019 leading tackler with 112, also returns for his junior season.
Aranda is unproven; though, his time around LSU is as good of training as one can ask for a first-year head coach.
He will have former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also retained outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, who was a part of Rhule's first staff and is now the program's associate head coach.
The foundation is there for Baylor to stay in the top half of the Big 12. How it fares against Mississippi on Sept. 6 in Houston might serve as a launch pad for the rest of the year.
• Key returner: Charlie Brewer. Baylor has one of the league's most experienced quarterbacks with Charlie Brewer on campus for another season.
In 2019, he threw for a career single-season best 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 344 yards and 11 scores.
The major issue with Brewer going forward is his injury history. He dealt with multiple health issues last season, which included his first-half exit from the 2019 Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma.
• Key departure: James Lynch. 2019 All-American defensive tackle James Lynch was a terror for Big 12 offenses. He recorded 41 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks last season. He was named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts and chose to leave school early for the NFL draft.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Lynch in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.
