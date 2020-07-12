Timing is everything with college football schedules. And a trip to Iowa State likely wouldn't be Oklahoma's first choice to sandwich between games against Texas (in Dallas, Oct. 10) and Oklahoma State (in Norman, Oct. 24) if it had its pick.
The Cyclones are 1-3 against OU since coach Matt Campbell arrived to Ames, Iowa, in 2016. Each of Iowa State's three losses during that span were decided by 10 points or less. Iowa State hadn't even won against OU since 1990 before its 2017 win. And from 1991-2016, Iowa State came within 10 points of OU on just one occasion.
While the Cyclones have trended in the right direction with its hire of Campbell, Iowa State has yet to surpass the eight-win threshold or make the Big 12 Championship Game.
This might be the season the Cyclones take another step as far as Big 12 title contention goes, especially with an experienced starter in quarterback Brock Purdy. Crossing eight wins might be more difficult with Iowa State's game against Iowa canceled. The Big Ten announced its members would not play nonconference games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Big 12 has not released any changes to its 2020 football scheduling policies.
• When: Week 7 | Oct. 17 (Time and TV, TBA)
• Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa (Capacity: 61,500)
• All-time series: OU leads 76-6-2
A look at the Cyclones
• Overview: Iowa State is one of the more intriguing teams in the Big 12 this season. The Cyclones will replace some of their best defenders — linebacker Marcel Spears Jr., defensive lineman Ray Lima and defensive back Braxton Lewis to name a few — from last season, as well as their leading receiver, Deshaunte Jones.
The return of Purdy and running back Breece Hall, however, give the Cyclones one of the most trusted backfields in the conference. Purdy threw for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while Hall rushed for 897 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Purdy and Hall earned All-Big 12 second team honors in 2019 for their efforts. It's fair to assume they will both be contenders again this season.
Iowa State has been on an upward climb since Campbell arrived to campus, and with the critical pieces it returns, this might be Campbell's best chance to compete for a Big 12 championship yet.
Iowa State's biggest struggle last year was closing out games. The Cyclones lost to Iowa, Baylor and OU by two points or less. They fell to Oklahoma State by a touchdown and Kansas State by 10 points. Iowa State might find itself at AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Championship Game with a few extra breaks to go its way.
• Key Returner: Charlie Kolar. The Norman North alumnus caught a touchdown that put Iowa State within a point of OU late in the fourth quarter during last year's game. OU ultimately prevailed but Kolar's near heroics showed why he's so important to the Cyclones.
The Iowa State senior tight end is a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-6, 252 pounds. He was Iowa State's third-leading receiver last year with 697 yards and a team-best seven touchdown receptions. He should be one of Purdy's favorite targets again this season.
• Key Departure: Marcel Spears Jr. The former Iowa State linebacker enjoyed a productive 2019 with the Cyclones, racking up 92 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Spears played sparingly his freshman season in 2016 but developed into a well-rounded player in Campbell's defense. Spears signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in April.
