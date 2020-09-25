OU football: Patrick Fields provides natural leadership to an OU defense in need of it

Patrick Fields is aware of the eyes that follow him.
No longer the newcomer just trying to find his way, Fields knows his place within Oklahoma’s locker room. He’s a starter, a role model and one of two captains for the No. 3 Sooners, who face Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fields, a 5-foot-11 safety from Tulsa, worked plenty to get to this point. And he wants his drive during adverse situations to extend to his teammates.
This past offseason, Fields was limited with his in-person leadership opportunities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But when a long summer day of conditioning arrived and it became too much for an OU team trying to prepare for an uncertain college football season, Fields knew the weight his example carried.
“Whenever the running or conditioning would get hard that would kind of make me go harder, because I know if I go harder that’s going to bring other guys along,” Fields said. “I always look for times of conflict and adversity and kind of step up and lead.”
Fields can’t say where he learned that quality. It’s natural, he believes.
His defensive coordinator agrees.
“It suits him,” said Alex Grinch.
Perhaps Fields’ football career has something to do with it. Little has ever been handed to him. He wasn’t the immediate impact freshman in high school at Tulsa Union. He built his stock through special-teams duty and soaking in what he could from a talented class ahead of him.
Fields is now the player that’s looked up to as a team captain, a role OU coach Lincoln Riley isn’t shocked to see his junior defensive back assume.
“When we recruited him and got to know him, we could envision that this kid could come in here and potentially be a captain one day or be a leader in this program,” Riley said. “You could tell that he had some of those skills. To see it come together so quickly for him is a testament to the way he works.”
• • •
Making it to this point didn’t always seem realistic to Fields.
“If I’m gonna be honest, growing up in middle school and the beginning of high school, I didn’t even think it was possible to go Division I or Power 5, just because we didn’t have guys doing it,” Fields said.
OU defensive back Tre Brown, who is a year older than Fields and attended Union High School as well, gave Fields the blueprint.
Brown, a former four-star prospect, emerged from Union as an Under Armour All-American and held scholarship offers from Florida, LSU and Texas, among others.
“He really motivated and pushed me from just doing it,” Fields said. “He really showed me it was possible … It was possible to do this.
“Since we were only a year apart, I saw him every day, so I kind of know the standard I need to be at in practice. I know I need to be this type of playmaker or I know I’ve got to make these types of plays in order to do the same thing that he did.”
Years later, Fields and Brown are both setting the bar for OU’s defensive backs. Brown made 40 tackles last season to go with an interception and 11 pass breakups. Fields, in his first season as a starter, was the 2019 team's third-leading tackler with 64, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
• • •
It’s easy for Kirk Fridrich, Union’s head football coach, to brag about Fields now.
Fields had noteworthy offers — Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas, to name a few. But at his frame and the three stars next to his recruiting profile, Fields had a lot to prove to others coming to Norman.
“He's a guy that may not have jumped off the page in the recruiting process,” Fridrich said. “... You know, he's not a 6-foot-4, 220-pound kid that runs a 4.4 (second 40-yard dash). But he's excelling and playing extremely well at that level.”
Fridrich reached out to his former player this past April to gauge his interest in speaking with his alma mater’s current roster.
Fields was asked to discuss life as a college student-athlete to high schoolers hoping to be in the Sooner safety’s cleats one day.
He was happy to share his wisdom.
“He was obviously excited to have a chance to talk to our guys in that setting and talk to them about the challenges of being a college athlete and being a student-athlete,” Fridrich said. “He's obviously a really good student, and really continues to give that leadership back to our high school.”
The key message Fields shared with Union’s players was simple enough — no excuses.
Fields used a college class as an example of adversity he’s faced. But the lesson ingrained in the OU accounting major is applicable to more than just school.
“Rather than making excuses,” Fridrich said, “he just had to work extremely hard to get the grades that needed to get and tried to point out that his coursework and everything in his life he tries — not just football — to do that in all areas.”
• • •
Fields’ challenges have evolved over the years.
He’s not just a football player trying to crack the two-deep. You could argue Fields’ LinkedIn.com profile is more impressive than his brief player bio on soonersports.com.
Fields is pursuing a business administration degree and a graduate professional degree in accounting. He’s also a two-time All-Big 12 Academic team recipient.
He's served as a student-athlete representative on the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee, focusing on safety issues that preserve the sport.
And amid racial unrest in America, Fields was one of 15 Big 12 football players featured in a conference PSA, calling for unity and racial equality.
“It makes me happy to see that people are reaching out,” Fields said. “The Big 12 is reaching out, coaches, they’re reaching out to us and really trying to use our platform as college football players to create change and spark change. It makes me happy to see they’re doing that and they’re doing their part in the fight.”
Fields said he strives to be the best representative of his team on and off the field, which includes more responsibilities to juggle in 2020. He takes pride in his leadership role, though, especially as a captain.
“Not too many guys will ever be able to say that,” Fields said. “but I know with that responsibility, I have a high expectation to live up to.”
To his teammates and his coaches, there’s no doubt he is.
“What Pat has done, he’s coupled the fact that he’s played with his ability to do things right consistently both on and off the field, and what happens in those instances is you’ve got a voice that guys respond to,” Grinch said. “… We need him to be that guy for us.”
