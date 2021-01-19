Oklahoma's quarterback group will add much-needed depth via the NCAA transfer portal.
Micah Bowens, who just wrapped up his freshman season at Penn State, will transfer to OU, he announced on his Twitter account.
Momma, I’m a Sooner #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/d0CVkMvoJZ— Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) January 19, 2021
While Bowens didn't play for the Nittany Lions last season, he was a consensus three-star quarterback prospect coming out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High School.
His transfer is a boost to OU's quarterback unit, which lost both Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris to the transfer portal. Mordecai is headed to SMU, while Morris will attend TCU.
The Sooners are set at quarterback with Spencer Rattler, but Bowens and incoming freshman Caleb Williams should provide quality relief behind OU's first-string option.
