Oklahoma and Iowa State are set for primetime in Ames.
The Sooners visit the Cyclones after suffering a 38-35 loss to Kansas State in Norman over the weekend. Iowa State, on the other hand, won its Big 12 opener 37-34 against TCU.
OU has won back-to-back games against Iowa State, but both contests were settled by 10 points or less. Another close battle could be awaiting the Sooners on Saturday.
Here’s a quick look at the Cyclones:
Game day
• Who: AP No. 18/Coaches No. 16 OU (1-1, 0-1 Big 12); Iowa State (1-1, 1-0)
• Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Saturday | Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
• TV: ABC
• Line: OU -9
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
• Series: OU leads 76-6-2
• Perspective: Iowa State nearly upset OU last season in Norman but failed to convert a late two-point conversion to take the lead. OU is in a rare position where it's winless in conference play — the last time that happened was 2012.
3 players to watch
• 88 Charlie Kolar (6-6, 257; R-Jr., TE): The Norman North alumnus returns as one of the country's top tight ends. He was a 2019 All-America third-team selection and Mackey Award finalist. He did not play in Iowa State's loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, but caught five passes for 27 yards in the Cyclones' victory over TCU.
• 15 Brock Purdy (6-1, 212; Jr. QB): Purdy, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last year, gives Iowa State more experience at quarterback than most in the Big 12. He emerged as the Cyclones' starter as a true freshman in 2018. He has 356 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception through two appearances this season.
• 3 JaQuan Bailey (6-2, 261; R-Sr. DE): The veteran defensive end was out most of last season with a leg injury. He's been stellar in his return, leading Iowa State with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also has a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.
