Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) catches a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy (15) during an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Oklahoma and Iowa State are set for primetime in Ames.

The Sooners visit the Cyclones after suffering a 38-35 loss to Kansas State in Norman over the weekend. Iowa State, on the other hand, won its Big 12 opener 37-34 against TCU.

OU has won back-to-back games against Iowa State, but both contests were settled by 10 points or less. Another close battle could be awaiting the Sooners on Saturday.

Here’s a quick look at the Cyclones:

Game day

• Who: AP No. 18/Coaches No. 16 OU (1-1, 0-1 Big 12); Iowa State (1-1, 1-0)

• Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Saturday | Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

• TV: ABC

• Line: OU -9

• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

• Series: OU leads 76-6-2

• Perspective: Iowa State nearly upset OU last season in Norman but failed to convert a late two-point conversion to take the lead. OU is in a rare position where it's winless in conference play — the last time that happened was 2012.

3 players to watch

• 88 Charlie Kolar (6-6, 257; R-Jr., TE): The Norman North alumnus returns as one of the country's top tight ends. He was a 2019 All-America third-team selection and Mackey Award finalist. He did not play in Iowa State's loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, but caught five passes for 27 yards in the Cyclones' victory over TCU.

• 15 Brock Purdy (6-1, 212; Jr. QB): Purdy, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last year, gives Iowa State more experience at quarterback than most in the Big 12. He emerged as the Cyclones' starter as a true freshman in 2018. He has 356 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception through two appearances this season.

• 3 JaQuan Bailey (6-2, 261; R-Sr. DE): The veteran defensive end was out most of last season with a leg injury. He's been stellar in his return, leading Iowa State with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also has a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.

