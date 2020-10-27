It’s still uncertain whether or not Oklahoma receiver Trejan Bridges, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will play against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The players were reportedly suspended for a failed NCAA drug test ahead of last season’s Peach Bowl loss to LSU. It was assumed the players would miss half of the 2020 season as part of the suspension, making the Sooners’ road tilt with the Red Raiders the expected date the players would be available.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said the process has not been so straightforward.
“This process is not as clear cut as you guys think it is or as I thought it was going to be,” Riley said on Monday during a Big 12 coaches teleconference. “I’m not trying to play games. I’m not trying to do any of that. I do not know what their status is right now. It is not decided.”
Riley said he had no update as of Tuesday.
“I’ll let you know when I do,” the fourth-year OU coach said.
