OU football Q&A: Drake Stoops discusses Iowa State matchup, facing HS teammate

Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops has emerged as one of Spencer Rattler’s most reliable options.
Stoops has as many catches as his jersey number but it’s what he’s done with his receptions that’s made him so important to the OU offense.
He has 185 receiving yards, putting him at 15.4 yards per reception. He also has two touchdowns, one of which came against Texas in quadruple overtime to put OU ahead for good.
Stoops will look to add a few more special moments to his portfolio when he and the Sooners face Iowa State for the Big 12 championship.
The local media caught up with Stoops earlier this week. Here’s what he had to say about the matchup:
Q: Drake, you’ll be going up against your high school teammate and All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar. What’s it been like to see his success with Iowa State?
A: It’s definitely awesome to be able to see a guy that you went to school who was a really good friend of mine, being another receiver in the receiving corps at Norman North. Seeing him have that success, I’m really happy for him. We’re both extreme competitors. It will be fun to be able to play each other. It’s a good thing that we’re both on offense so we don’t have to face each other.
Q: Do you and Kolar still keep in contact during the season?
A: Yeah, every now and then. I think after the first game, after I scored my first touchdown, he shot me a nice text. We’d shoot each other a couple of texts about plays we’ve seen over the season. Just little stuff.
Q: What did it take for you all to get back to the Big 12 championship after a rocky start?
A: You just have to be resilient, especially in this business. Everyone wants to see you win and the minute you lose, everyone counts you out or throws you to the side and forgets about you. That’s fine. Everyone on the outside doesn’t have anything to do with us. The people in this building and the locker room are the only people we need and the only people who we care about what we think.
We just continue to push ourselves. We know that dropping that game, we can’t have that. We’re going to continue to do our best to bounce back and continue to win games and keep that same goal, just get better every day. That’s all that matters.
Q: Thoughts on the Iowa State defense?
A: They are definitely a very talented defense and their scheme is a lot different than a lot of people we play, implementing that three-safety defense. They are great at all levels. In their run fits, their third safety, that robber, he comes downhill and he’s ready to hit. That’s definitely one thing that stands out. They will be a tough matchup and we’re looking forward to it.
Q: Easier to play through late-season wear-and-tear during a week like this one?
A: Yeah, the energy out there is contagious. Guys, instead of saying guys are jogging around, guys are really running around, people are moving, talking, cheering each other on, encouraging each other. That stuff is contagious for everyone. I don’t care if you’re trying to not let it get to you, you’re going to feel that energy and you’re even gonna play better, move better and you’re going to have more energy yourself.
Q: Do you all take a lot of pride in OU’s Big 12 title streak?
A: Every year is a new year but you definitely want to continue that success. You don’t want to be the team that broke that streak. Obviously the end goal is to win a Big 12 championship and be the best in your conference and that’s what is expected. That’s the standard here. You come to a place like this for that reason. I would definitely say that. We’re not going out to defend it. We’re going out to claim another one, to take another one. We’re in the hunt too.