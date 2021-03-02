OU football: Q&A with latest Sooners commit, four-star center Demetrius Hunter

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh nabbed his first Class of 2022 commitment on Tuesday.
Four-star center Demetrius Hunter announced his pledge to the Sooners, choosing OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Texas A&M, among several others.
Committed 🙏🏾 interview version on YouTube tomorrow🔥 @lamb_production pic.twitter.com/MPrrJZIvT5— 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 “ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕒𝕜𝕖“ ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@Pancakehunter59) March 2, 2021
Hunter is listed at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds and will finish his prep career this fall at West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas.
Hunter ranks No. 2 at his position and No. 44 among all Texas prospects in the Class of 2022, according to Rivals.com. He gives OU its seventh commitment of its 2022 class and sixth prospect rated a four-star or better.
Hunter, who is related to former Texas safety Earl Thomas, grew up a Longhorns fan and never, as a kid, envisioned taking his talents to Norman.
The Transcript caught up with Hunter about his decision and why chose OU:
Q: With so much time between now and signing day, why did you feel compelled to commit to OU now?
A: I just feel like this decision for me in my case with the circumstances of COVID-19, I feel at home at OU. So, I think I just wanted to go ahead and lock my spot.
Q: OU was the second school to offer you a scholarship. What did that mean to you to for the Sooner coaching staff to extend that opportunity?
A: Knowing about OU's [offensive] line history, just to get an offer from them, it's such a prestigious school as far as a great, winning program and hall of fame coaches. It just felt great.
Q: Have you had the chance to visit Norman?
A: No, I haven't. When I got the offer last summer [June 26, 2020], the pandemic had already broken out.
Q: What's your relationship been like with coach Bedenbaugh?
A: Me and Coach B have a great relationship. We talk like family. We talk every single day. We call as much as we can. We have a great relationship, more than just football. He's like a family member to me. I just know when I get on the field, we will connect even more.
Q: Have you been able to participate in any "virtual" visits?
A: Yes, I got to have a virtual visit with Oklahoma. It was great. I felt like I was actually there. Great video that they presented to me. Just a great experience.
Q: What's it been like to see the response from your peers and fans on social media?
A: Being from Orange, Texas, I don't normally see a lot of stuff like that. Just to see my Twitter do numbers like that and see how many friends liked my post and wish me good luck. Just sending me motivational things and telling me to keep grinding and keep God first, and the OU fans showed me a lot of love.