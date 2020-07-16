Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler hasn’t officially been named the Sooners’ starting quarterback. The media still voted Rattler as the Big 12’s preseason Newcomer of the Year.
The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason awards on Thursday. And Rattler, the former five-star prospect, joined Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (Offensive Player of the Year) and West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills (Defensive Player of the Year) in winning an individual preseason honor.
Rattler played three games last season, completing 7-of-11 passing attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown. He entered OU’s games against South Dakota, Texas Tech and LSU.
The Phoenix Pinnacle High School product came to OU as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He sat behind graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts last year as the team’s co-backup with Tanner Mordecai.
Rattler and Mordecai are expected to compete to replace Hurts this fall.
Sooner receiver Charleston Rambo, kicker Gabe Brkic, and offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy were also honored, earning selections to the All-Big 12 preseason team.
OU defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins made the preseason All-Big 12 team as well, acting as the defense's lone representative.
The conference will announce its preseason poll Friday.
Visit big12sports.com for the complete preseason All-Big 12 team.
