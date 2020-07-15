Oklahoma junior Kennedy Brooks was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.
The Doak Walker Award is annually presented to college football's best running back. The first honor was given in 1990.
.@kennedyBrooks26 ➡️ @DoakWalkerAward Watch List https://t.co/qFj2oclVLA #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/g2JLpRVGQS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 15, 2020
Brooks, a Mansfield, Texas, native, has thrived in coach Lincoln Riley's offense the past two seasons. He posted 1,056 rushing yards in 2018 and 1,011 in 2019. He's also scored 18 rushing touchdowns and has averaged 7.5 yards per carry over the last two years.
Brooks enters the 2020 season as OU's most experienced running back. Trey Sermon, who was a part of the same signing class as Brooks, entered the transfer portal this offseason and is now with Ohio State. OU also loses quarterback Jalen Hurts, who accounted for a team-leading 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns last season.
OU returns Rhamondre Stevenson, who debuted at OU in 2019 with 515 rushing yards. Stevenson missed OU's game against LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl last season due to suspension. It is expected he could miss more time this coming year from the same suspension.
It likely would have been up to Brooks to be OU's primary threat at running back. Finding a second option to complement the All-Big 12 running back will be a bigger question mark heading into the year.
A Sooner running back has never won the Doak Walker Award. Adrian Peterson, Quentin Griffin, Samaje Perine, Mike Gaddis, DeMarco Murray, De'Mond Parker and Rodney Anderson were all denied.
Brooks is OU's fifth player so far this offseason to receive a preseason honor. He joins center Creed Humphrey (Sporting News Preseason All-American, Walter Camp Preseason All-American), kicker Gabe Brkic (Sporting News Preseason All-American), linebacker Caleb Kelly (Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list) and defensive end Ronnie Perkins (Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List).
