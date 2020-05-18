While Caleb Williams’ recruitment is still open, he’s hoping to bring a few friends along with him wherever he lands.
Williams, who’s posting weekly blogs at SI.com, wrote he’s actively in other highly touted recruits’ ears, hoping to sway them to join forces with him.
The Washington, D.C. native, rated as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, told SI.com he’s specifically eyeing four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay High School, five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom, Washington, and five-star tackle Tristan Leigh from Fairfax, Virginia.
All three have offers from Oklahoma, which is one of Caleb Williams’ top-three choices.
It helps the Sooners' cause that Jeremiah Williams already has OU in his top eight, while Egbuka recently put the Sooners on his top-four list.
While Caleb Williams wants all three to join him at the next level, he seemed especially adamant Leigh follows him to either OU, LSU or Maryland.
“Tristan Leigh is one of my good friends, one of my good buddies,” Williams wrote. “… I'm recruiting him to come be my left tackle and protect my backside. He can get whatever he wants to come with me, I'll pay for his freaking dinner every day.”
You can read the rest of Williams' blog at SI.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.