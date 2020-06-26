Jacobe Johnson has three years remaining at Mustang, affording him ample time to sift through his post-high school options.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore is piling up scholarship offers but has more than just a university to pick.
Johnson boasts offers to play both football and basketball at Oklahoma. His basketball offer arrived Wednesday, while his football offer came in April 30.
Oklahoma State has also offered him scholarships in football and basketball. Baylor, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas Tech have extended football offers to Johnson, while TCU is in on him with a basketball offer.
It’s a rapid ascent for a player, who has one year of high school under his belt and isn’t ranked yet by any recruiting services.
He is only one of 14 Class of 2023 prospects coach Lincoln Riley’s program has offered and the only in-state prospect among the 14.
Where Johnson would fit in at OU as a football prospect is yet to be determined. He plays both receiver and defensive back for Mustang and is listed as an athlete by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.
Johnson is the son of Malcolm Johnson, the former TCU guard that played for then-Horned Frogs coach Billy Tubbs from 1996-98. His father averaged 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds during his two-year career in Fort Worth, Texas.
• Sooners seemingly in lead for Daniels: Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegalman ranked each of four-star Beggs safety Kendal Daniels’ top choices, and he pegged OU as the favorite.
The Sooners are competing with Clemson, LSU and Texas A&M for the rising high school senior’s services. OU’s struggled to sign top-level, in-state defensive talent but proximity might finally be on its side.
“If not for the vast number of new offers that arrived in March and April, Daniels may have already had a decision in place,” Spiegalman wrote in a Rivals.com article, released Thursday. “The Sooners have long been trending for the state's top-ranked prospect, who has indicated that he may not be the kind of person who needs to play college football too far away from home.”
The rest of Spiegalman’s evaluation can be found at oklahoma.rivals.com.
• Coleman reveals top three: The Sooners are in good shape to land Opelousas, Louisiana, product Keon Coleman.
Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 188-pound receiver, announced his top-three choices of Oklahoma, Kansas and South Carolina on Monday.
Both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com predict Coleman, a Class of 2021 target, to choose the Sooners. 247Sports.com lists Coleman as a composite four-star prospect.
• Kollie lists OU in top five: A Class of 2021 linebacker from Jonesborough, Tennessee, released his top-five list Wednesday.
Prince Kollie, who's listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has OU, Georgia, LSU, Louisville and Notre Dame on his top-five list.
Kollie is a 247Sports.com composite four-star prospect and a top-20 prospect from Tennessee, according to both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com.
• Recruiting dead period extended: The NCAA announced the Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 on Thursday.
The dead period affects all sports, prohibiting them from in-person recruiting. Coaches are still allowed to communicate with prospective student-athletes over the phone.
The extended dead period officially means OU won’t be able to host any recruits before its season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.
Oklahoma football 2021 recruiting class
National ranking: No. 30 (247Sports.com), No. 37 (Rivals.com)
Big 12 ranking: No. 3 (247Sports.com), No. 4 (Rivals.com)
Offers made: 175
Commitments (Ratings via Rivals.com)
• 3-star DE Ethan Downs
6-4, 235 lbs., Weatherford, Okla. | Committed: Oct. 9, 2019
• 4-star WR Cody Jackson
6-1, 175 lbs., Richmond, Texas | Committed: April 14, 2019
• 3-star DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge
6-7, 240 lbs., Portland, Ore. | Committed: June 17, 2020
• 3-star DB Jordan Mukes
6-4, 192 lbs., Choctaw, Okla. | Committed: March 30, 2020
• 3-star OL Cullen Montgomery
6-5, 270 lbs. Houston, Texas | Committed: Jan. 19, 2020
• 4-star LB Clayton Smith
6-4, 220 lbs., Texarkana, Texas | Committed: May 15, 2020
• 3-star LB Danny Stutsman
6-3, 205 lbs., Winter Garden, Florida | Committed: May 4, 2020
• 5-star WR Mario Williams
5-10, 165 lbs., Plant City, Florida | Committed: May 15, 2020
