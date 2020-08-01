Damond Harmon, a three-star cornerback from Highland Springs, Virginia, committed to OU on Saturday.
Harmon announced his commitment via his Twitter account. He picked OU over various high-profile programs, including Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
COMMITTED! LOVE❤️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/gmBCCOSQGV— Damond Harmon (@hunchoo_21) August 1, 2020
Harmon ranks as No. 40 nationally at cornerback and No. 13 among Virginia prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Harmon provides OU with its first commitment since fellow three-star prospect adn Greenville (Texas) cornerback Caleb Johnson announced his Sooner pledge on July 17.
OU has four defensive-back commitments for the 2021 class, including Harmon, Johnson, four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin and three-star safety Jordan Mukes.
OU's 2021 class currently ranks No. 14 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 by 247Sports.com.
