Rickey Dixon, the first Oklahoma defensive back to win the Jim Thorpe Award and 2019 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, died on Saturday, his OU head coach Barry Switzer announced.
He was 53 and had battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since he was diagnosed with it in July 2013.
"I’m sorry to announce [at 3 p.m.] this afternoon [the] passing of Ricky Dixon," Switzer tweeted on Saturday. "He died in his home in De Soto, Texas, with his family around him! ... He was one of the greatest players ever [that played for] the Sooners!"
Indeed, Dixon was one of OU's best and arguably the greatest to ever play cornerback at the storied program.
Dixon was raised in Dallas and starred at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. He signed with OU and played for the Sooners from 1984-87.
He helped OU capture the program's sixth national championship in 1985 and earned consensus All-America honors in 1987. The Cincinnati Bengals then drafted Dixon with the fifth overall pick in the '88 NFL Draft.
Dixon recorded a then-conference record 17 career interceptions at OU, as well as 170 tackles. OU went 42-5-1 during Dixon's four seasons in Norman. Dixon was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Switzer and his teammates Brian Bosworth, Tony Casillas and Keith Jackson.
