OU football: Ronnie Perkins declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s defensive front will be without one of its most dynamic players next season.
OU junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins is headed to the NFL, announcing his decision via his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.
“First, I would like to take this opportunity to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game of football,” Perkins said in a message posted to his Twitter account. “Coach [Lincoln] Riley, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for such a prestigious program. You have stood by me during my toughest times, and for that I thank you!
“Coach [Calvin Thibodeaux] and Coach [Jamar] Cain, thank you for helping me to develop over my three years in Norman, as a man and as football player. Coach [Alex] Grinch, thank you for your leadership and molding me into a better leader and man.
“Thank you to all of my teammates! The bond we have built is unmatched!”
Perkins ends his OU career with 32.0 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over 33 appearances. He was a part of three consecutive Big 12 championships, two College Football Playoff semifinals and a Cotton Bowl Classic victory over Florida.
Perkins is likely to be a Day 1 of 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, especially with a solid showing at both or either of the NFL combine or OU’s Pro Day.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native, who starred at Lutheran North High School, made an immediate impact since arriving to campus in 2018, earning ESPN freshman All-America honors and starting duties for half his rookie season.
A year after, he was a full-time starter and an All-Big 12 second-team selection.
Perkins grabbed All-Big 12 second-team honors again this past season, despite an abbreviated final campaign with OU.
Perkins played in six games over his junior season, recording 10.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-3 defensive end, who was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school, missed the first half of OU’s 2020 slate due to a suspension stemming from the season before.
Perkins, along with Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges, was suspended for OU’s College Football Playoff semifinal clash with LSU, reportedly due to a failed drug test.
The suspension forced Perkins to miss OU’s first five games of the season, which included losses to Kansas State and Iowa State to open Big 12 play. Perkins made his 2020 debut against Texas Tech on Oct. 31. He had two tackles for loss, helping the Sooners top the Red Raiders 62-28.
Perkins’ best game in 2020 came in Bedlam. He had five tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two sacks en route to OU’s 41-13 win over the Cowboys.
His final appearance in an OU uniform came Dec. 30 against Florida. He had three tackles, one of which went for a loss, as OU cruised to a 55-20 victory.
Perkins is one of several high-caliber players to depart the program this offseason.
OU center Creed Humphrey declared for the NFL Draft a week ago and is expected to be an early-round pick.
The Sooners must also replace Stevenson at running back, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood, who have all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Barring any other departures, OU’s defensive front is expected to return Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas. OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who opted out of the 2020 season, is also expected to rejoin the team next season.