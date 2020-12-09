Between Oklahoma and West Virginia’s players and coaches, no one might be as supportive of playing a game on Saturday than Ronnie Perkins.
The Sooners’ 11 a.m. tilt with the Mountaineers in Morgantown has no bearing on OU’s Big 12 championship game aspirations. OU, ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, locked up its spot with a 27-14 win over Baylor last Saturday.
The Big 12 could have followed suit with the Atlantic Coast Conference and nixed any unnecessary regular-season games to give its conference championship game contestants the same week off before meeting on Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas.
The Big 12, however, didn’t. The game is on. And Perkins, OU’s 6-foot-3 junior defensive end, couldn’t be happier.
“I'm just excited to go out there and be on tape again,” Perkins said. “Just putting my skill set on tape, no matter if it's pass-rushing or playing the run. No matter what it is I'm just happy to go out there and put some stuff on tape to make myself look better.”
The “tape” Perkins is trying to build is the video NFL franchises will use to evaluate him as a pro prospect. And his opportunities to craft a compelling portfolio have been limited.
Perkins missed OU’s first five games because of a suspension stemming from last season. So, the St. Louis, Missouri, native didn’t make his 2020 debut until Oct. 31 against Texas Tech but has played in each game since.
Through four outings, Perkins has eight tackles for loss, including four sacks, and six quarterback hurries.
Perkins stands to gain plenty with OU playing its 10th regular season game against West Virginia, as well as getting an extra 60 minutes of exposure in the Big 12 championship against Iowa State a week later.
Those chances to show off his skill set will be especially important if he declares for the NFL draft in January. They will be even more important if the NFL isn’t able to conduct a normal combine, assuming he would be invited, or OU can’t host its usual pro day in the spring.
While Perkins would have enjoyed getting those five games back, his absence and return have highlighted his impact.
The Sooners are holding opponents to 16.0 points per game since Perkins returned to the lineup. OU surrendered 26.8 points per game in its games without him.
Perkins feels he’s added leadership, aggressiveness and playmaking ability to an OU defense that continually appears to be turning the corner under second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Perhaps NFL scouts will take notice of the difference he’s made.
“Our guys feed off of him and he's got a really good presence with our guys, having been through a couple of battles,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said recently of Perkins. “So, his energy and excitement to get back on the field with us has kinda stayed and obviously, you add a good football player in there. ... We've kinda infused him to what was already a good situation up front and it's made us even better.”
