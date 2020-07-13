Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins enters the 2020 season as a contender for the Bednarik Award.
The honor, annually presented to the nation's best defensive player, released its offseason watch list on Monday. Perkins was one of 90 names recognized by the award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.
Perkins has developed into reliable defensive end for the Sooners over the past two seasons. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors as a result.
The year before, Perkins earned a freshman All-America selection from ESPN. He recorded eight tackles for loss and five sacks his debut season with the Sooners. He started seven of 14 games as a freshman before becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Perkins' value to OU's defense is unquestioned but he might not see the field right away this upcoming season. Perkins missed OU's College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU last year due to suspension. His suspension might extend into the 2020 season, according to reports.
2020 Bednarik Award watch list
CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
LB Blaze Alldredge, Rice
LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech
DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest
LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB Troy Brown, Central Michigan
CB Camryn Bynum, California
S Andre Cisco, Syracuse
LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
LB Jabril Cox, LSU
LB Kuony Deng, California
DE Victor Dimukeje, Duke
S Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
LB Diego Fagot, Navy
CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
S Paris Ford, Pitt
S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
S Richie Grant, UCF
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
LB Jake Hansen, Illinois
S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
S Jevon Holland, Oregon
DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State
S Talanoa Hufanga, USC
DE Drake Jackson, USC
DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
CB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
DE Patrick Jones, Pitt
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
LB Nate Landman, Colorado
S Richard LeCounte, Georgia
LB Akileis Leroy, Florida Atlantic
DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple
DE DeAngelo Malone, WKU
LB Carlton Martial, Troy
S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
DB Elijah Molden, Washington
LB Kris Moll, UAB
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
CB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana
S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
LB Joseph Ossai, Texas
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
DE Kwity Paye, Michigan
DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
DE Dom Peterson, Nevada
CB Antonio Phillips, Ball State
LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State
LB Justin Rice, Fresno State
LB Max Richardson, Boston College
DE Taylor Riggins, Buffalo
DE Quincy Roche, Miami
DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
DE Chris Rumph, Duke
LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
LB Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State
LB James Skalski, Clemson
DE Jordan Smith, UAB
LB Charles Snowden, Virginia
S Caden Sterns, Texas
S JaCoby Stevens, LSU
DT Darius Stills, West Virginia
CB Derek Stingley, LSU
CB Eric Stokes, Georgia
CB Corey Straughter, ULM
LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama
DE Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State
LB Noah Taylor, Virginia
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan
DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
S Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
DT Jay Tufele, USC
DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
CB Jalen Walker, Boise State
LB Garret Wallow, TCU
LB Jamar Watson, Kentucky
S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
DE Keion White, Old Dominion
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
LB Jahad Woods, Washington State
