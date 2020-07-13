Red River Showdown

OU's Ronnie Perkins pumps up the crowd during the Red River Showdown, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins enters the 2020 season as a contender for the Bednarik Award.

The honor, annually presented to the nation's best defensive player, released its offseason watch list on Monday. Perkins was one of 90 names recognized by the award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

Perkins has developed into reliable defensive end for the Sooners over the past two seasons. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors as a result.

The year before, Perkins earned a freshman All-America selection from ESPN. He recorded eight tackles for loss and five sacks his debut season with the Sooners. He started seven of 14 games as a freshman before becoming a full-time starter in 2019.

Perkins' value to OU's defense is unquestioned but he might not see the field right away this upcoming season. Perkins missed OU's College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU last year due to suspension. His suspension might extend into the 2020 season, according to reports.

2020 Bednarik Award watch list

CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford 

LB Blaze Alldredge, Rice 

LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech 

DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB Troy Brown, Central Michigan

CB Camryn Bynum, California

S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

LB Jabril Cox, LSU

LB Kuony Deng, California

DE Victor Dimukeje, Duke

S Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

LB Diego Fagot, Navy

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

S Paris Ford, Pitt

S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

S Richie Grant, UCF

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

LB Jake Hansen, Illinois

S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

S Jevon Holland, Oregon

DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State

S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

DE Drake Jackson, USC

DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

CB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

DE Patrick Jones, Pitt

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

S Richard LeCounte, Georgia

LB Akileis Leroy, Florida Atlantic

DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple

DE DeAngelo Malone, WKU

LB Carlton Martial, Troy

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

DB Elijah Molden, Washington

LB Kris Moll, UAB

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

CB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

LB Joseph Ossai, Texas

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

DE Dom Peterson, Nevada

CB Antonio Phillips, Ball State

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State

LB Justin Rice, Fresno State

LB Max Richardson, Boston College

DE Taylor Riggins, Buffalo

DE Quincy Roche, Miami

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

DE Chris Rumph, Duke

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

LB Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State 

LB James Skalski, Clemson

DE Jordan Smith, UAB

LB Charles Snowden, Virginia

S Caden Sterns, Texas

S JaCoby Stevens, LSU

DT Darius Stills, West Virginia

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

CB Corey Straughter, ULM

LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

DE Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State

LB Noah Taylor, Virginia

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

S Tariq Thompson, San Diego State

LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

DT Jay Tufele, USC

DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

CB Jalen Walker, Boise State

LB Garret Wallow, TCU

LB Jamar Watson, Kentucky

S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

DE Keion White, Old Dominion

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State

LB Jahad Woods, Washington State

