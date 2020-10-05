OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins was a notable addition to the Sooners' sideline against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday.
Perkins was wearing a hoodie and sweatpants in pregame warmups and never entered the Sooners' Big 12 contest against the Cyclones. Both SoonerScoop.com and The Athletic reported he would be available, however, for OU's game against Texas on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Asked of the status of Perkins' ongoing suspension, OU coach Lincoln Riley said it hasn't changed and went with the team to Ames to provide off-field leadership.
"He was there for moral support," Riley said. "Ronnie is an important leader for us. Just his presence there was really positive and I thought he contributed to an excited sideline. Just was really good for some of our young guys there in key positions. His status for Saturday has not changed."
Perkins hasn't appeared in any games so far this season, because he reportedly failed a drug test last winter ahead of OU's Peach Bowl trip. Receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were also reportedly suspended for the same reason and have not been available through OU's first three games.
When any of the suspended players will return is still unclear, according to Riley.
"It could change in five minutes, it could change maybe in three more weeks," he said. "I wish I had more answers, but sadly I do not."
OU meets Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game, hosted at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, will air on FOX.
