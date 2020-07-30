The Southeastern Conference is pivoting to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season, leaving Oklahoma without one of its premier nonconference games.
OU planned to host Tennessee on Sept. 12 in Norman. The Volunteers will be unavailable for the programs' first meeting since 2015.
When they last played, the Sooners went on the road and beat the Volunteers in double overtime, thanks to a gritty performance from then-starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.
OU and Tennessee are next scheduled to meet Sept. 7, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
OU's remaining nonconference games include Missouri State (Aug. 29) and at Army (Sept. 26). Although, it's unclear how the Big 12 will proceed as the only Power 5 conference yet to revise its scheduling model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its new slate for the 2020 season. The league's members, plus Notre Dame, will play 10 conference games and one nonconference contest either at home or against an instate opponent that meets the league's medical protocol requirements.
The ACC will kick off its season on Sept. 7. It will play its conference championship game on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.
The SEC is moving to a 10-game, conference-only schedule for its 14 members and will start its season on Sept. 26. The league's championship game will move from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they will play conference-only schedules, but they have not released any further details.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby will address the state of the conference in the near future, the league announced Thursday.
