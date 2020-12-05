Shane Beamer is headed to South Carolina.
The Sooners’ assistant head coach for offense was announced as the Gamecocks’ next head football coach on Sunday.
It’s official!Welcome home, @CoachSBeamer! pic.twitter.com/L0B7caQ2oh— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 6, 2020
Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman was first to report the news late Saturday in the middle of OU's game against Baylor.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Feldman's report following the team's 27-14 win over the Bears. Riley wouldn't confirm the news but said he would be happy for Beamer receiving the opportunity.
"If it is true, certainly thrilled for him," Riley said on Saturday. "As I know, those are opportunities that you don’t always get. So if it is the case, it would be a great decision by South Carolina."
Beamer was hired at OU in January 2018 to coach tight ends and H-backs. He was also tasked with overseeing special teams.
Starting in 2007, Beamer has previously served as an assistant coach at South Carolina, where he coached cornerbacks and outside linebackers. He also served as special teams coordinator, and in 2009, he became the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator.
Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech assistant coach Frank Beamer.
