Shane Beamer is reportedly headed to South Carolina.
The Sooners’ assistant head coach for offense is expected to be announced as the Gamecocks’ next head football coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.
BREAKING: #OU assistant Shane Beamer, son of VaTech legend Frank Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per sources. The 43-year-old Beamer was a former Gamecocks assistant and is very popular with the former players.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2020
Beamer was hired at OU in January 2018 to coach tight ends and H-backs. He was also tasked with overseeing special teams.
Starting in 2007, Beamer has previously served as an assistant coach at South Carolina, where he coached cornerbacks and outside linebackers. He also served as special teams coordinator, and in 2009, he became the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator.
Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech assistant coach Frank Beamer.
