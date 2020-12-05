OU football: What surprised Oklahoma about Kansas State? 

OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer, left, and OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, middle, talk with Justin Broiles (25) and LaRon Stokes (96) during Saturday's game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Shane Beamer is reportedly headed to South Carolina.

The Sooners’ assistant head coach for offense is expected to be announced as the Gamecocks’ next head football coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Beamer was hired at OU in January 2018 to coach tight ends and H-backs. He was also tasked with overseeing special teams.

Starting in 2007, Beamer has previously served as an assistant coach at South Carolina, where he coached cornerbacks and outside linebackers. He also served as special teams coordinator, and in 2009, he became the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator.

Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech assistant coach Frank Beamer.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you