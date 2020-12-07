OU football: Shane Beamer will remain with Sooners through at least Big 12 championship game

Shane Beamer, Oklahoma's assistant head coach for offense since 2018, was introduced as South Carolina's 36th head football coach on Monday.
"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Beamer said in a statement. "I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina."
As Beamer opens the next chapter of his coaching career, which has taken him from Mississippi State to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and OU, he will simultaneously close the one prior.
Beamer isn't leaving the Sooners' H-Backs and special teams without a coach. OU coach Lincoln Riley confirmed as much during his Monday teleconference.
"He'll be with us at least through the next couple of games," Riley said, "and once we play the next two games, we'll figure out the rest from there."
On Monday, Beamer was in Columbia, South Carolina, to be formally welcomed as the Gamecocks' head coach. Riley said he expected Beamer back in Norman by Monday night to help the team prepare for West Virginia this Saturday and Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19.
Beamer is the first assistant coach hired by Riley to go directly from OU to a head coaching position. Riley, who's been with the Sooners since 2015 and was promoted to head coach in '17, said he was happy for Beamer.
"It's a great opportunity," Riley said. "He's really excited about it. It's a special thing, obviously, for him and his family. It's a great thing when people in your organization get a chance to move on to new and great opportunities. I'm very excited for him and appreciate all that he's done."
IT support
Following OU's 27-14 win over Baylor on Saturday, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch tabbed Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas as his favorite for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Thomas, a 6-foot-5 junior from Tulsa, has quite the resume with 11.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.
Asked about Grinch's comments and Thomas' breakout season, Riley said Thomas' success has stemmed from becoming a more well-rounded pass rusher.
"He's just so consistent," Riley said. "You know what you're gonna get. He's gonna do his job. He's gonna have high effort and then he's making kinda the splash plays on top of that.
"There's been obviously some defenders in this league that have had some really good years, but Isaiah's had a phenomenal year and I think absolutely would be in that conversation."
Awards season
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic and quarterback Spencer Rattler were both tabbed as semifinalists for national awards.
Brkic is one of 20 kickers still in the running for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Brkic has nailed 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and has yet to miss an extra-point attempt, scoring 40.
Meanwhile, Rattler is one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. He is one of just two freshmen quarterbacks in consideration for the honor.
Rattler’s passed for 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns to go with a 69% completion percentage on 260 passes.
Both awards will name three finalists on Dec. 22.
Kickoff announced
Oklahoma's regular-season finale at West Virginia will kick off at 11 a.m., the Big 12 announced Sunday.
The Sooners and Mountaineers' clash in Morgantown will air on ABC, as well as KRXO-FM 107.7 in Norman.
The programs were scheduled to meet on Nov. 28. The game, originally slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, was ultimately postponed due to the Sooners' recent COVID-19 outbreak.
The Sooners have already locked up a Big 12 championship game berth, lowering the stakes of Saturday's contest.
Following its game at West Virginia, OU will battle Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19. The Sooners are going for their sixth consecutive conference championship.