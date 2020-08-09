Several OU players shared a simple message to their social media accounts on Sunday — #WeWantToPlay.
The probability of a fall college football season seems to be dwindling based on reports from ESPN and SI.com. Major conference commissioners will reportedly meet this week to discuss the 2020 season and if it's safe to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
College football players across the country have responded by tweeting #WeWantToPlay.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, among the sport's other notable figures, has been one of the most vocal student-athlete figures, tweeting both the hashtag and longer threads to share his opinion on a fall season.
Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is heavily favored to become OU's next starting quarterback, also tweeted the hashtag.
#WeWantToPlay !!!— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) August 10, 2020
He was joined by OU star defensive end Ronnie Perkins and center Creed Humphrey, among other Sooner players.
I got a lot to prove 😤😤!!! #IWantToPlay— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) August 10, 2020
Anytime. Anyplace. Anyone. #Boomer https://t.co/dcMT3XKgjr— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 10, 2020
OU is currently on break from fall camp practices until returning to campus Friday, Aug. 14, to be screened for COVID-19.
The Sooners' season opener against Missouri State has been rescheduled again. The game was set for Aug. 29, but it will move back into September, coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday.
