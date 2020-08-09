Red River Showdown

OU's Spencer Rattler warms up before the Red River Showdown, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Several OU players shared a simple message to their social media accounts on Sunday — #WeWantToPlay.

The probability of a fall college football season seems to be dwindling based on reports from ESPN and SI.com. Major conference commissioners will reportedly meet this week to discuss the 2020 season and if it's safe to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

College football players across the country have responded by tweeting #WeWantToPlay.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, among the sport's other notable figures, has been one of the most vocal student-athlete figures, tweeting both the hashtag and longer threads to share his opinion on a fall season.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is heavily favored to become OU's next starting quarterback, also tweeted the hashtag.

He was joined by OU star defensive end Ronnie Perkins and center Creed Humphrey, among other Sooner players.

OU is currently on break from fall camp practices until returning to campus Friday, Aug. 14, to be screened for COVID-19.

The Sooners' season opener against Missouri State has been rescheduled again. The game was set for Aug. 29, but it will move back into September, coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you