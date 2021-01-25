OU football: Sooners add Tennessee transfer S KeShawn Lawrence

Oklahoma has added a former four-star prospect to its secondary via the NCAA transfer portal.
Tennessee safety KeShawn "Key" Lawrence announced his intentions to transfer to OU on Monday. Lawrence is a rising sophomore with four seasons of eligibility.
Yall hate me now , but im fasho yall gone love me later 🤫 #oudna 🤘🏾👇🏾 #BoomerSooner ⭕️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/k3J652O4mi— KE(Y)SHAWN LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) January 25, 2021
Lawrence, a Class of 2020 signee for the Vols, was Rivals.com's fifth-ranked safety and 97th-ranked overall prospect in his recruiting class.
He played in all 10 of Tennessee's game this past season, serving as a backup defensive back and recording eight tackles and one pass breakup. He also contributed to Tennessee's special teams.
Lawrence is the second player OU's grabbed from Tennessee in the transfer portal this offseason. Offensive tackle Wayna Morris, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and two-year starter for the Vols, was the first.
OU also recently added an offensive guard from the transfer portal. Arizona's Robert Congel, who started his college career at Texas A&M, has joined OU. The Sooners brought in a quarterback — Penn State's Micah Bowens — as well.