Oklahoma will host its annual spring game on April 24 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The program announced the intrasquad scrimmage will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
While OU plans to return to full capacity for its upcoming football season, the stadium will remain at 25% capacity, which is the same seating maximum OU placed on its 2020 home games, for the Sooners’ 2021 spring game.
OU will open a presale period to season-ticket holders starting March 25 for Champions Society and premium seat holders, March 29 for Sooner Club members and March 31 for public season-ticket holders.
Tickets will be made available to the public, if any are still left, starting April 5.
OU students will not be charged admission but will need to claim a ticket online, starting April 19. OU has reserved 2,428 tickets for students.
The university plans to host a pregame fan festival on the north lawn of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU’s “Party at the Palace” will start at 11 a.m. and end 30 minutes before kickoff.
