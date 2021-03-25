Oklahoma TCU Football

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs onto the field during a game against TCU on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

 AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Oklahoma will host its annual spring game on April 24 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The program announced the intrasquad scrimmage will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

While OU plans to return to full capacity for its upcoming football season, the stadium will remain at 25% capacity, which is the same seating maximum OU placed on its 2020 home games, for the Sooners’ 2021 spring game.

OU will open a presale period to season-ticket holders starting March 25 for Champions Society and premium seat holders, March 29 for Sooner Club members and March 31 for public season-ticket holders.

Tickets will be made available to the public, if any are still left, starting April 5.

OU students will not be charged admission but will need to claim a ticket online, starting April 19. OU has reserved 2,428 tickets for students.

The university plans to host a pregame fan festival on the north lawn of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU’s “Party at the Palace” will start at 11 a.m. and end 30 minutes before kickoff.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

Tags

Trending Video