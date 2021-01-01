OU football: Sooners DB Tre Norwood to enter 2021 NFL Draft

The Big 12's interceptions leader is NFL bound.
Oklahoma junior Tre Norwood will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced Friday via social media.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God. Without him, nothing is possible. My family: Mom, Dad, and Sis - the support you have shown throughout my career has helepd me persevere and grow. Words can't explain how [grateful] I am," Norwood wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.
"To Coach [Bob] Stoops, Coach [Lincoln] Riley, Coach [Alex] Grinch, Coach [Roy] Manning and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for believing in and trusting me. ... as a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma, I will be entering the 2021 Draft and pursuing my dream of playing in the NFL."
There's Only One, thank you Sooner nation ❤️ #GodsPlan #Staythecourse — Tre Norwood (@trenorwood_3) January 1, 2021
Norwood, a Fort Smith, Arkansas, native, led the Sooners and the conference with five interceptions. The former three-star recruit, who chose OU over the likes of Notre Dame, Tennessee and Louisville, is one of 28 Sooners to finish a season with five or more picks.
Norwood also had one interception return for a touchdown to go with 23 tackles and two pass breakups over his final season in Norman.
Norwood missed the 2019 season due to an injury sustained during fall camp but accounted for two tackles for loss, one sack and an interception as a reserve during OU's 2017 and '18 campaigns.