Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.