OU football: Sooners finalize 2021 nonconference schedule

Assuming nonconference games return to college football next season, the Sooners have finalized their three-game slate.
Oklahoma announced it will open its 2021 schedule against Tulane on Sept. 4, host Western Carolina for its debut in Norman on Sept. 11 and reboot its rivalry with Nebraska on Sept. 18.
While OU’s Big 12 schedule has yet to be released, the Sooners’ non-league schedule already offers plenty of intrigue.
The program hasn’t opened a season with a true road game since visiting UTEP in 2012, which was a result of TCU joining the Big 12 after originally agreeing to a nonconference game with OU that season. The Sooners also opened away from home in 2016 when they faced Houston at NRG Stadium.
The Sooners and Green Wave will meet at Yulman Stadium, which is located on Tulane’s campus and seats 30,000. The game will mark the program’s ninth trip to the state of Louisiana but will be the first time it won’t be visiting New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.
Western Carolina is a Football Championship Subdivision program, coached by Mark Speir. The Catamounts have had just three winning seasons since Speir took over in 2012. The more interesting piece to Western Carolina’s inclusion on OU’s schedule is it will play an eight-game spring football schedule before heading to Norman in the fall.
OU wraps its nonconference schedule with longtime rival Nebraska. The Sooners and Huskers, who bounced for the Big Ten Conference this past decade, haven’t met since the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas.
OU won 23-20 to take a 45-38-3 lead in the all-time series.
OU and Nebraska’s Sept. 18 clash will notably come 50 years after the ex-Big Eight foes battled in the “Game of the Century.” Nebraska and OU were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Associated Press poll on Nov. 25, 1971. What unfolded was a Thanksgiving Day classic that the Huskers ultimately won 35-31 in front of more than 55-million television viewers.
OU will return the favor to Nebraska by visiting Lincoln in 2022.
• Major 'Key' alert: OU has added a former four-star prospect to its secondary via the NCAA transfer portal.
Tennessee safety KeShawn "Key" Lawrence announced his intentions to transfer to OU on Monday. Lawrence is a rising sophomore with four seasons of eligibility.
Lawrence, a Class of 2020 signee for the Vols, was Rivals.com's fifth-ranked safety and 97th-ranked overall prospect in his recruiting class.
He played in all 10 of Tennessee's game this past season, serving as a backup defensive back and recording eight tackles and one pass breakup. He also contributed to Tennessee's special teams.
Lawrence is the second player OU's grabbed from Tennessee in the transfer portal this offseason. Offensive tackle Wayna Morris, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and two-year starter for the Vols, was the first.
OU also recently added an offensive guard from the transfer portal. Arizona's Robert Congel, who started his college career at Texas A&M, has joined OU. The Sooners brought in a quarterback — Penn State's Micah Bowens — as well.
• Smith gets fifth star: OU's 2021 signing class is set to finish with three five-star prospects following Rivals.com's final round of evaluations.
The Sooners signed quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Mario Williams, both of whom were already listed as five-star recruits. Clayton Smith, an outside linebacker from Texarkana, Texas, can now add his name to the list.
Rivals.com awarded Smith his fifth star, as well as bumping him up to the No. 2-ranked prospect at his position and the seventh-ranked prospect from Texas.
Smith had 25 offers, including LSU, Texas and Oregon. The 23rd-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class ultimately went with the Sooners and signed with the program in December.