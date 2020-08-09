OU's 2020 signing class has navigated an unprecedented offseason heading into their first year in Norman.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the Sooners early enrollees' first semester on campus, forcing them to miss most of OU's spring football practices. And the freshmen summer arrivals weren't able to move into their dorms until July 1, two weeks after the rest of the Big 12 Conference allowed teams to start summer workouts.
The unique experience presumably stunted the OU newcomers' growth within the program. Although, Shane Beamer, OU assistant head coach for offense, has found a positive from the altered offseason.
"One thing being away did is we just had so much meeting time," said Beamer during the Citizens Advisory Board coaches luncheon on Friday. "We were able to meet these guys, so everybody on this offense, especially the freshmen are farther along than what they would normally be this time of year because of all the meetings we had in the month of March, April, May, June, July and now into August.
"So mentally, they're in a good place. And now they get an opportunity to get out on the field and see how things shake out from a competitive standpoint."
OU's meetings have still looked different with the program's implementation of social distancing.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley said players and staff have opted for larger meeting areas throughout the school's facilities. The Sooners' team meetings, for example, have been held inside OU's spacious weight room to allow for everyone to spread out.
Before returning to campus, the program communicated as much as possible through Zoom video conferences, phone calls and text messages.
It's been a difficult adjustment, Riley said during the same CAB coaches luncheon.
"We’re trying to control what we can control right now, which is getting better as a football team and coming together because so much of that has been different in not having spring ball or having an ordinary offseason program," Riley said. "It’s been an adjustment but we’re up to the challenge. The team has responded well and we’re looking to continue to get better through this time and be ready to play whenever they tell us it’s time to play."
OU transitioned from summer voluntary workouts to fall camp practices on July 31. The team is currently taking a week off from team activities due to OU rescheduling its season opener against Missouri State on Aug. 29 to September, according to Riley.
Riley did not disclose when the Sooners would play the Bears, but said the game would be "pushed back a week or two" in a statement, released Saturday.
