Four days ahead of Oklahoma’s clash with Kansas, the Sooners’ practice fields were empty.
The NCAA’s Division I Council passed legislation on Sept. 16, excusing all Division I athletes from team activities on Tuesday so they could exercise their civic duty.
No drills, no workouts, no team meetings — just a day, free of sports, to vote.
The time off was especially appreciated with long lines dominating polling sites Tuesday.
“Arrived at 11:36 [a.m.], left at 1,” OU cornerback Chanse Sylvie tweeted. “Glad we were [given] the day off to go vote.”
Aside from the NCAA’s mandate, OU’s football program has also worked to increase civic engagement this year, including the development of a racial justice task force and players registering to vote as a team.
Asked about the importance of Tuesday’s election, OU H-back Jeremiah Hall saw it as something young people couldn't ignore.
“Just trying to make a difference is important,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, we’re the next generation. We’re the next generation of people to take office. We’re the next generation of voices.
"It’s no longer acceptable to sit on the sidelines. We have to be a citizen like everybody else. Yeah, we play football. But we have obligations as well outside of this.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley has supported his group’s efforts; although he has always assumed an obligation of molding well-rounded people away from the gridiron.
“We always felt like we were responsible for continuing to develop the human outside of here,” Riley said. “Our goal has always been that when they walk out of here that they’re ready for the ‘real world,’ and if they’re not, then we should take that personally.”
Riley said social awareness, including election participation, has added another layer to his responsibilities that at times require more attention than the usual off-the-field mentoring he and his staff offers.
His players’ civic engagement has also helped shape him as a coach.
“There’s certainly been more education and I think a lot of the education for me has been from our players and their experiences and kind of their evolving views on the world,” Riley said. “I think it’s been enlightening and I think it’s helped us grow as a program.”
Some of OU’s players took their internal efforts to the public, flooding their social media accounts with messages to encourage people to vote.
OU linebacker Nik Bonitto wanted to make it clear, the Sooners’ goal was never to sway their followers on how to vote. The act of doing it was always their top priority.
“Doesn't matter who you vote for, just everybody's vote matters,” Bonitto said. “… It's really a huge day.”
Understanding the divisive nature of politics, Riley said his players have handled their social initiatives this year with class. And through their work, Riley took plenty of positives from what his players were able to accomplish.
“Our guys, I think have helped educate other people,” Riley said. “The majority of our guys, if you were to take a poll how many players on our football team voted in the last presidential election vs. this one, it’s probably going to look a lot different.
"It shows guys have gotten educated and really this matter has really meant something to them. Proud of the way they’ve handled it and excited for all of them to have that opportunity.”
