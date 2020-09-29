When adversity hit OU last season, then-quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke up.
Hurts addressed the team after they arrived home following a 48-41 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.
So, who is providing that same accountability to this year’s squad?
“We’ve got quite a few guys. ... Our two captains are very vocal and aggressive and have done a tremendous job, both Creed (Humphrey) and Pat (Fields),” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Ronnie Perkins, even though he hasn’t been able to play, is still a pretty influential guy there. We’ve got several others that have not been afraid to step up and chime in. That’s what you want. You don’t want one guy.”
Humphrey, OU’s starting center, and Fields, one of two first-string safeties, were the only players made available to the media following OU’s Saturday loss to the Wildcats.
Humphrey said the team was disappointed following the defeat but is focused on moving on to Iowa State.
“Everybody is pretty upset,” Humphrey said after last weekend’s game. “Just too many mental mistakes. Too many penalties, too many turnovers. Those things cost you and they cost us today. Obviously, we’re pretty upset right now, but we have to come back to work and get ready for next week. No choice but to come back to work.”
