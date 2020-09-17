Oklahoma’s defense is chasing a number this season.
26.
That is OU’s turnover quota for the 2020 season, and the Sooners have 25 to go after junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell recorded his first career interception last Saturday against Missouri State.
“Right now it’s a race to 26,” Turner-Yell said during Thursday’s bye-week media session. “We’re trying to average two or more a game.”
Recording 26 turnovers via two turnovers per game would imply OU expects to play 13 contests. Reaching the College Football Playoff's national championship game is the only way any team will play 13 times this season.
OU totaled 11 turnovers last season, which was tied for No. 121 nationally (out of 130) at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Getting to 26 takeaways would be a significant jump.
It would not be OU’s first major one-season turnaround under second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooner defense ranked No. 114 nationally in total defense, allowing 453.8 yards of offense per game, in 2018. OU jumped to No. 38 in 2019, holding opponents to a single-game average of 356.4 yards.
Turner-Yell called the 2019 team’s 11 turnovers "unacceptable" and that they have been a focus of the offseason. OU needs them if it wants to reach and win its program's eighth national title.
“Since we got back from the LSU game, [winning a] national championship has been the talk around here, because at Oklahoma, you come here to win championships and we can't settle for anything less than that,” Turner-Yell said. “So, we have to constantly remind ourselves that we need to get that takeaway count.
“Even coach Grinch told the offense before the [Missouri State] game that they need to hold us accountable, for us to be able to get the ball back to them. … National championships will always be the talk around here because you come here to win championships, and it will make it a lot easier if you're able to get the ball back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.