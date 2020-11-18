OU football: Sooners know nothing will come easy with Oklahoma State offense

Oklahoma’s players and coaches won’t be the source of any bulletin-board material for their Bedlam rivals.
OU’s respect for Oklahoma State runs too high as it prepares to host the Pokes at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and it starts with the Cowboys’ offensive weapons.
Both Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace had opportunities to declare for the NFL draft following the 2019 season. Instead, the Cowboy duo returned for another year in Stillwater, where they have led the Pokes to a 5-1 start, No. 14 ranking in the Associated Press poll and path to the Big 12 championship game.
Add in the experience of second-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma State poses a threat unlike anyone else on OU’s schedule.
“It’s as challenging as it will be for us this year,” Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “A lot of respect for how they’re coached, their scheme and their ability to use that talent. It’s one thing to have it, it’s another thing to use it.”
So, how do the Sooners plan to stop the Big 12’s leading receiver, Wallace, and third-leading rusher, Hubbard?
OU coach Lincoln Riley quipped that 13 or 14 defenders on the field might do the trick. The Sooners will have to settle for an 11-man defense, however, that’s played well to this point.
The Sooner run defense is the best in the Big 12, allowing 98.6 rushing yards per game. The OU pass defense ranks just fifth in the conference, giving up an average of 239.6 passing yards, but they lead the league in sacks with 26.
Grinch didn’t single out Oklahoma State as the best offense OU will face; although, he might as well have during his Zoom media session on Wednesday.
“It doesn’t get a whole lot tougher than this,” Grinch said.
Hubbard, who’s rushed for 581 yards and five touchdowns, and Wallace, who has 588 yards receiving and gained 16.8 yards per catch, highlight the Oklahoma State attack as preseason AP All-America selections.
Hubbard was also an All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist last season, while Wallace was a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist before an injury cut his 2019 campaign short.
Riley noted it’s not unusual for Oklahoma State to have as much as talent as it will bring to Norman. And the Sooners can’t afford to pay too much attention to one player, forcing their defense to win one-on-one battles with two of college football’s best skill players.
“It’s a tough matchup,” Riley said. “Tylan coming back is obviously one of the best receivers in the country. Chuba, making the decision to come back, is absolutely one of the best running backs in the country.”
The Sooners also have their eyes on Sanders, a dual-threat quarterback that’s been hampered by injuries this season but is expected to play Saturday.
Sanders has thrown for 766 yards and five touchdowns to go with 100 rushing yards over four games. Riley sees plenty of growth and maturation out of Sanders, who gives Oklahoma State an offensive trio “as good as anybody” in the sport, the OU coach said, and a player OU’s defense is thankful it had a bye week to provide more preparation.
“We definitely needed the two weeks to prepare for [Sanders], because obviously going against a dual-threat quarterback, that's a lot to game-plan for,” Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “... I feel like we've done a great job preparing for that so far and we're just gonna see how it works on Saturday.”