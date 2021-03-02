Oklahoma TCU Football

Oklahoma football helmets before the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 52-27. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

 Brandon Wade

Oklahoma assistant Bill Bedenbaugh nabbed his first Class of 2022 offensive-line commitment on Tuesday.

Four-star center Demetrius Hunter announced his pledge to the Sooners, choosing OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Texas A&M, among several others.

Hunter is listed at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds and will finish his prep career this fall at West Orange-Stark High School in Texas.

Hunter ranks No. 2 at his position and No. 44 among all Texas prospects in the Class of 2022.

Hunter gives OU its seventh commitment of its 2022 class and sixth prospect rated a four-star or better.

