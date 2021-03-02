Oklahoma assistant Bill Bedenbaugh nabbed his first Class of 2022 offensive-line commitment on Tuesday.
Four-star center Demetrius Hunter announced his pledge to the Sooners, choosing OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Texas A&M, among several others.
Committed 🙏🏾 interview version on YouTube tomorrow🔥 @lamb_production pic.twitter.com/MPrrJZIvT5— 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 “ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕒𝕜𝕖“ ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@Pancakehunter59) March 2, 2021
Hunter is listed at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds and will finish his prep career this fall at West Orange-Stark High School in Texas.
Hunter ranks No. 2 at his position and No. 44 among all Texas prospects in the Class of 2022.
Hunter gives OU its seventh commitment of its 2022 class and sixth prospect rated a four-star or better.
