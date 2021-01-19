Former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth will be at the center of an 8-part documentary series to be released through Crackle, an advertising-supported streaming service.
The series, named “Bucket List,” will follow Bosworth across the country to interview former college football players and coaches in an effort to identify the sport’s best venues.
“Many never get to experience the greatness of the college football landscape,” said Bosworth in a press release. “There’s something to be said for the beauty of these stadiums and impressive programs, and ‘Bucket List’ is an inside look at some of the best.”
The series, which launches Feb. 1 for free on Crackle, features interviews with the likes of Bo Jackson, Jamaal Charles, D’Andre Swift and Sterling Shepard.
Crackle is available through Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Playstation, XBox, iOS and Android, among other devices and services.
